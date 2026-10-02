An animal welfare awareness programme is set to expand to more schools and pupils across Cyprus, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Friday during a visit to Aglandjia’s Fourth Primary School.

The visit marked World Animal Day and aimed to raise awareness among pupils about animal protection and welfare. Environment and Animal Welfare Commissioner Ilias Myrianthous also attended.

During the event, school initiatives were presented, audiovisual material was shown and pupils took part in a discussion.

Teacher Georgia Solomou presented an initiative carried out during the previous school year entitled “Lessons from the Dog”, through which pupils and parents explored the needs and rights of companion animals through experiential activities.

She said the aim was for lessons about caring for animals and protecting their welfare to extend beyond the school and into the family.

Speaking after the event, Senekis said the awareness programme, launched in 2023, was being expanded in cooperation with the Environment and Animal Welfare Commissioner and the education ministry.

Senekis added that efforts to protect animals and improve their welfare were also being strengthened through awareness, prevention and more effective enforcement of legislation

The aim, he said, was “to reach more schools and more pupils with the message of animal welfare”.

“We truly believe that cultivating a culture of respect and a responsible attitude towards animals must begin from the youngest ages,” he said.

Senekis added that efforts to protect animals and improve their welfare were also being strengthened through awareness, prevention and more effective enforcement of legislation.

Myrianthous said the pupils’ questions demonstrated children’s sensitivity towards animal welfare, while also highlighting the action adults needed to take to make it a reality.

“Unfortunately, there are far too many stray and abused animals in Cyprus today,” he said, adding that certain practices and attitudes needed to change.

He said the problem could not be tackled by local authorities, voluntary and animal welfare organisations and the state alone, and that citizens also needed to recognise their own responsibility.

“It is not only legislation that will enforce this, but, above all, their own conscience,” he said.

The event also featured Shelby, a guide dog for blind people, with a brief demonstration showing how she helps people navigate their surroundings, avoid obstacles and identify changes along a route.

Pupils were told that when Shelby wears her specialised equipment she is working, while outside working hours she needs, like any other dog, to play, run and be free.

At the end of the event, pupils presented officials with the book Lessons from My Dog by Konstantinos Papageorgiou.