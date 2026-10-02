The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced on Friday that it will launch a nationwide financial awareness campaign next week as part of World Investor Week 2026, focusing on investor resilience and protection against digital deception.

The campaign will run from October 5 to 11 and will see CySEC join regulatory authorities from more than 100 countries in the initiative led by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

CySEC has participated in World Investor Week for the eighth consecutive year, combining educational activities, public awareness initiatives and guidance for investors.

The regulator will deliver educational presentations at primary, secondary, and technical schools across Cyprus, alongside university lectures.

The school presentations will form part of the sixth cycle of CySEC’s school lecture programme, running from October through December.

The programme will focus on key themes, including investor resilience, digital deception and scam awareness.

During previous cycles, CySEC officers visited 88 schools and provided financial education to 3,450 students.

Alongside school and university activities, CySEC will run a dedicated social media campaign featuring practical guidance for the public.

The regulator will also make television and radio appearances and publish interviews and articles.

CySEC will publish a new Guide for investors and a Smart Investor Handbook, encouraging regulated entities and partners to help distribute campaign messages.

All educational material will be available through CySEC’s Financial Education Portal.

“This year’s IOSCO themes go to the heart of the challenges investors face today,” CySEC chairman George Karatzias said.

“As technology evolves, investors must contend not only with market volatility, but also with increasingly sophisticated forms of digital deception,” he added.

“To remain resilient, people should conduct independent research, avoid offers promising high returns with no risk, and deal only with licensed professionals,” Karatzias stated.

IOSCO’s campaign places emphasis on Investor Resilience, promoting disciplined investment behaviour, portfolio diversification, and avoiding impulsive decisions.

The Digital Deception and Scam Alert themes aim to help the public recognise red flags associated with online investment scams.

CySEC noted its research indicates significant scope for improving the public’s ability to identify online scams at an early stage in Cyprus.

As part of its response, the regulator developed interactive online quizzes for people to test their knowledge before investing.

The quizzes support greater awareness regarding investment risks and digital scams.

Financial education has been a strategic priority for CySEC as part of wider efforts to improve financial literacy.

The regulator’s initiatives align with Cyprus’ National Strategy for Financial Literacy and Financial Education.

They are also linked to Thematic Working Group 4 of the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC), chaired by CySEC.

The campaign is coordinated internationally by IOSCO to unify financial regulators around investor education and protection.