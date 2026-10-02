The European Commission has launched a €230 million funding call for research and innovation projects focusing on nature and biodiversity under the Horizon Europe programme, it announced on Friday.

The call is intended to increase spending on biodiversity under Horizon Europe’s 2026-2027 work programme and support EU priorities relating to food security, water, nature and sustainable competitiveness.

Funding will be available across ten thematic areas, including research into the impact of PFAS – widely known as “forever chemicals” – on biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Other areas include research into the impact of clean and digital industries on biodiversity, the decline of invertebrate species and the development of solutions to restore damaged ecosystems and improve their resilience.

Funding will also target innovative approaches to tackling illegal wildlife trafficking and the spread of invasive alien species, as well as more cost-effective methods of monitoring biodiversity to support EU policies.

Projects examining links between biodiversity and human health under the One Health approach will also be eligible, alongside efforts to strengthen the Global Ocean Observing System and improve Europe’s resilience to climate change.

The Commission said the funding was intended to support additional research and innovation activities under Horizon Europe’s second pillar, which addresses global challenges and European industrial competitiveness.

The new funding call will be presented alongside other cross-cutting Horizon Europe calls during an online information session on October 16.

Prospective applicants will be given information on the objectives and individual funding topics, as well as guidance on project design, implementation and expected impact. Participants will also be able to submit questions during interactive sessions.