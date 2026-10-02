A Caretta Films production: Directed by Minos Papas・Avant Premiere on 28 October: Screenings from 29 October

Caretta Films, producer of MOTHERWITCH (DODEKAMERON), announces the film’s Cyprus theatrical release. The gothic feature directed by New York Emmy Award winner Minos Papas returns to the island where it was filmed after appearing at more than 20 international festivals.

The Cypriot gothic film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) and continued its journey at major festivals around the world, including the Fantasia International Film Festival (Montreal), Guadalajara International Film Festival (Mexico), Cyprus Film Days (Cyprus), Transilvania.

International Film Festival (Romania), Mediterrane Film Festival (Malta), Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) (Korea), Galway Film Fleadh (Ireland), Croatia International Film Festival, Festival Filmes Incriveis (Brazil) and Octopus Film Festival (Poland), Fantasy Filmfest (in seven major cities across Germany), Manaki Brothers (Bitola). Local premieres will follow in the autumn at Grimmfest in Manchester, Fantasmagoria (Colombia), Kork (Turkey), and SITGES in Spain, the largest fantasy and horror film festival in the world, as well as at other festivals in Chile, Norway, the Netherlands and Egypt, which will be announced soon.

A particular distinction in the film’s journey was the Honorable Mention in the Genre category at the internationally acclaimed Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.

Filmed entirely in Cyprus, MOTHERWITCH draws inspiration from Cypriot tradition, folklore and history. Set at the end of the nineteenth century, it tells an atmospheric story of grief, motherhood, art and black magic.

The story

Cyprus, 1882. The painter Eleni tries to bring her dead children back to life. Instead, she awakens the Kalikantzari and plunges her village into terror. As the demonic Lamia feeds on her grief and rage, Eleni must confront her loss through art and creation.

CARETTA FILMS MOTHERWITCH / 5

MOTHERWITCH / CYPRUS PREMIERE

Premiere and screenings

2–4 October ｷ Cyprus Comic Con

MOTHERWITCH will take part in Cyprus Comic Con with its own themed booth. Visitors will be able to see authentic sets, objects and costumes from the production up close, discover exclusive merchandise, purchase tickets for the film’s theatrical screenings, and speak with the director and actors.

28 October ｷ Official Avant Premiere

The official Avant Premiere of MOTHERWITCH will take place at PREMIER Cinemas in Nicosia, in the presence of the film’s cast and crew and invited guests from the worlds of cinema, culture and the Media.

From 29 October ｷ One week only

Daily screenings at PREMIER Cinemas, Nicosia, and RIO Cinemas, Limassol, at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m. Following its warm reception from audiences and critics around the world, MOTHERWITCH returns to the place where it was born and filmed, inviting Cypriot audiences to discover on the big screen a dark story drawn from the memories, myths and landscapes of Cyprus.

The Motherwitch returns to her homeland.

Production

A Caretta Films production.

A co-production with Cyprian Films, New York and Focus Pocus, and in co-production with the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus. With the financial support of the Film Agency of North Macedonia. The production was made possible with the support of the financial incentives provided by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, “Film in Cyprus,” and was made in collaboration with Savvas Liasis, The Bayha Group, Michael Borrelli, Samson Mesele and Pickpocket Productions.

Credits

Producer: Constantinos Nikiforou ・ Caretta Films ・ www.carettafilms.com

Director: Minos Papas ・ www.minospapas.com

Official media sponsor: SIGMA TV + CITY

CARETTA FILMS MOTHERWITCH / 6

MOTHERWITCH

Cast Starring

Margarita Zachariou, Miltos Yerolemou (Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Foundation)

Jason Hughes (Marcella, Midsomer Murders), Marina Makris, Athos Antoniou

Danai Katsameni, Demetri Andrea, Christina Marouchou, Sifis Katsoulakis