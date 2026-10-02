Restaurant review: Jan Takeaway, Yeroskipou, Paphos

After a recent report in the Cyprus Mail found the cost of eating out has shot up by 26 per cent over the last three years, it feels like the right time to recommend some affordable options. And with that in mind, I ended up at Jan Takeaway in Yeroskipou, a venue I have quite literally driven past over 1,000 times but somehow never stopped at. Nobody had recommended it, and it wasn’t on my radar. However, every time I passed, it was busy, which is always the obvious clue that I had missed.

Over the summer, we spent many days at the beach looking for food we could collect and enjoy at our ‘camp’ by the sea. At the end of one such afternoon, we thought of Jan and decided to try it out. From the outside, you cannot see much, but there are a couple of indoor tables and picnic benches outside for those who want to dine in. The outlet was taken over by the very hospitable Halil, who was already an established chef back in 2005. He renamed it Jan after his daughter and has built it up ever since, offering true Levantine cooking.

The menu offers a great variety of Lebanese dishes, some of which I wasn’t familiar with despite my passion for this cuisine. If you are looking for a snack, you are covered with the salads and what they call sandwiches, offering multiple varieties including Shawarma, Kebab Kafta, Lamb Kebab, Shish Taouk, and Falafel, all in wonderful light flatbreads/Lebanese breads. They also have Lahmajoun, which we thoroughly enjoyed during our first visit. The main event, though, is the portion dishes, which come with multiple flatbreads, dips, and chips. The dips are exceptional and can also be bought as an extra, including Muhammara, Tartour, Moutabbal, Garlic Cream and Hummus. We particularly loved the superb Moutabbal, a purée of grilled smoked aubergine with sesame oil and lemon juice.

Over the last few weeks, we have visited several times, ordering different dishes. On every occasion, the food has been so good, ranging from a Shawarma flatbread to the Lahmajoun, that it would be ridiculous not to share it. With beautiful Yeroskipou beach just down the road, it is a winning combination of an affordable meal in a breathtaking location.

Our favourite selection is falafel in a flatbread, a Mixed Grill portion, and a Fattoush salad on the side. It was enough food for two people, if not three or four, and came to just €24. The falafel comes in a huge traditional flatbread with incredibly fresh, crispy salad and a small portion of chips on the side. The Mixed Grill offers tender chunks of Shish Taouk, with chicken bursting with lemon and garlic flavours, plus cubes of tasty lamb, lamb kebab, and lots of flatbread and chips with dips.

It is not often that a salad blows you away, but the Fattoush at Jan is exceptional. Herbs are chopped impossibly finely, with lettuce, onion, tomato and cabbage, then topped with juicy, ripe pomegranate seeds scattered like little gemstones. The lemon dressing was fresh and vibrant, and the fried pieces of Lebanese bread offered the perfect textural contrast – one of the best salads we have ever enjoyed.

Whether you eat it at the restaurant, the beach, or at home, if you like Lebanese food, Jan’s is highly recommended. On our first visit, the owner told us he doesn’t have many British customers, so we’re clearly not the only ones who have made the mistake of driving straight past. Jan Takeaway may not have the hallmarks of fine dining, nor does it claim to, but it offers authentic flavours that linger at affordable prices. A rare culinary secret with very friendly service that will be our go-to for future takeaways even after the beach days have come to an end.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Lebanese

PRICES Falafel Flatbread €5, Shawarma €7, Salads – €4 to €5, Portions from €14

WHERE Jan Takeaway, Arch Makariou III Avenue 62, Yeroskipou, Paphos

WHEN Monday to Saturday 11am – 10pm

CONTACT 96 640320