On 11 October, the renowned Goldsingers join the Nammos Resident DJ at Sumosan and Vetrina, in the Sunken Garden of The Landmark Nicosia, marking the beginning of a new season filled with music, gastronomy and live entertainment.

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, welcomes autumn with a curated programme of events extending through the festive season, bringing together gastronomy, music and live entertainment.

The season begins on Sunday, 11 October 2026, with two distinctive dining experiences and a vibrant music experience in the atmospheric Sunken Garden of The Landmark Nicosia.

On the decks, the Nammos Resident DJ brings the signature energy and music vibes of Nammos Limassol to Nicosia, setting the tone with a soundtrack designed to keep the atmosphere going throughout the evening.

Joining him are the Goldsingers, the renowned party band from Monaco, returning to Nicosia for the second time exclusively for this event. Combining much-loved melodies, contemporary sounds and infectious energy, their dynamic live performance will meet the beats of the Nammos Resident DJ to create one of the season’s most anticipated music nights.

From 7:00 p.m., SUMOSAN Contemporary Japanese and Vetrina, both located within the impressive Sunken Garden, bring their own distinctive character to the evening.

At SUMOSAN, contemporary Japanese cuisine meets the distinctive atmosphere of Cyprus’ first Sumosan, while at Vetrina, Mediterranean flavours and cocktails set the scene for a relaxed yet vibrant evening. Music, gastronomy and entertainment come together for a memorable experience at The Landmark Nicosia.

And this is only the beginning!

For reservations and further information: SUMOSAN: +357 22 653500

Vetrina: +357 22 653535

The Landmark Nicosia: +357 22 377777

Reservations: +357 22 653410 | [email protected]