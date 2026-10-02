According to the THE World University Rankings 2027, UNIC ranks joint1st among Cypriot universities and joint 2nd among Cypriot and Greek universities, retaining its 1st position in Research Quality among the Cypriot and Greek universities

The University of Nicosia has once again been recognised among the world’s top universities. In the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, UNIC is ranked in the 501–550 band worldwide, among 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories, reaffirming its position as an international centre of excellence in higher education and research.

Specifically, the University is tied for 1st place among the Cypriot universities included in the rankings and for 2nd place among Greek and Cypriot universities, retaining also its 1st position in Research Quality among the Cypriot and Greek universities. Additionally, UNIC holds jointly the 153rd position among the universities of the European Union.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings assess universities across five key performance areas: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook.

Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University of Nicosia, commented on this year’s results: “The University of Nicosia has developed, during the years, into a leading global institution. Building on its high-quality teaching and learning educational environment, it has evolved into one of the top research universities. The University ranks 1st amongst the Greek and Cypriot Universities in Research Quality, one of the most important and most heavily weighted Performance Indicator of the THE WUR methodology. This indicator encompasses 4 sub-indicators: citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence. I would like to wholeheartedly thank, once more, the entire University community, including the teaching, research, and administrative personnel, as well as our students and alumni, who continue to propel us forward to ever greater milestones”.

Professor Dimitris Drikakis, Vice President for Global Partnerships and Executive Director of the University’s Research and Innovation Office, added: “The University of Nicosia’s first-place ranking for Research Quality among Cypriot and Greek universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 is an important recognition of our research contribution. Our current position, among the top 550 universities worldwide, reflects our academic community’s sustained commitment. This achievement belongs to our faculty, researchers, students and professional staff, supported by the University’s long-term investment in research. We will continue to strengthen international partnerships and interdisciplinary collaboration, advancing knowledge through rigorous, innovative research that enriches education and addresses society’s challenges.”

The University of Nicosia’s sustained recognition among the world’s leading universities reaffirms its strategic commitment to excellence, innovation and global engagement. Building on its strong performance in research quality, UNIC remains committed to advancing education and research that create meaningful impact for society, contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and support the digital and green transitions.