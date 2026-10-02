The message of non-violence and dialogue remains important amid conflicts and tensions around the world, House president Annita Demetriou said on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony at the monument of Mahatma Gandhi near parliament, Demetriou highlighted Gandhi’s legacy and its importance for Cyprus.

The ceremony, organised by the Indian high commission, marked the 157th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

In honour of Ghandi, October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Demetriou recalled the struggles of Cyprus and India for independence and reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to peace and universal values.

She also thanked Indian high commissioner Manish Manish for his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Cyprus and India share historical ties and common values, she said, adding that their relationship was entering a new period with the support of both countries’ parliaments.