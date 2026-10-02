The right lane of the Nicosia-Limassol highway in Kornos area, which closed after a car crash, was reopened to traffic shortly before noon on Friday.

Police said the vehicle involved had been moved off the highway and traffic was flowing normally.

A vehicle had crashed into the central guardrail on the highway earlier on Friday morning, under circumstances that are being investigated.

The collision caused only material damage, according to police. The right lane was closed following the impact, while officers attended the scene and managed traffic.

Drivers in the area were urged to exercise caution, reduce their speed and follow police instructions while the lane remained closed.

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.