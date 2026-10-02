Ten tonnes each of bulgur and flour were delivered to the archbishopric in Nicosia on Friday as part of the grain growers’ annual social contribution, to be distributed by local bishoprics to families in need.

Chairman of the grain growers’ association Kyriacos Kailas said the bulgur and flour were initially distributed directly to large families for a number of years, but for the past eight years have been handed over to the Church, which is better placed to identify those in need.

The produce is donated “for our fellow human beings who need it more than we do”, Kailas said.

“Our members, the farmers themselves, generously proposed that this assistance be given to people every year, regardless of whether it is a good year or a bad year,” he said.

“We do this every year, with love.”

Kailas told the Cyprus News Agency that the contribution would continue in the coming years, adding that the amount donated had already been increased from 15 tonnes to 20 tonnes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged drought.

“We see that everyone is struggling and we will maintain these quantities, and we hope we will be able to give more,” he added.