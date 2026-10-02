Education Minister Athena Michaelidou pledged continued support for schools in remote areas on Friday, saying special arrangements were already in place to allow classes to operate with as few as one student.

During a visit to Kato Pyrgos in the Tillyria area, which spans the Nicosia and Paphos districts, Michaelidou visited the nursery, primary and secondary schools and met local officials, parents and teachers to discuss issues facing the education community.

The purpose of the special arrangements, she said, was to enable schools with very small numbers of students – even just one – to continue operating, helping encourage families to remain in the area.

Schools in remote communities, she added, were not simply an educational issue, but were directly linked to keeping those areas alive.

Michaelidou said school infrastructure and equipment were being maintained, while particular emphasis was being placed on the role of teachers.

“Teachers are the heart of any activity in the schools,” she said.

Schools in Kato Pyrgos are also collaborating with other schools and jointly participating in international competitions, with students from Kampos present during the minister’s visit on Friday.

“This makes us proud,” Michaelidou said.