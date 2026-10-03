Six people were arrested for various offenses including illegal stay in the territory of the Republic and the illegal possession of property during police operations in urban areas across the island on Friday night.

The police recorded 280 reports of traffic violations, 110 of which concerned speeding. 11 vehicles were impounded as part of the operations.

As part of the operations, officers stopped a total of 587 vehicles and 863 people drivers and passengers.

The police also carried out checks on 56 premises, resulting in 14 complaints.

Officers conducted 306 alcohol tests, resulting in 27 complaints. Four preliminary drug tests were also carried out, three of which were positive.