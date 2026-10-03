A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with five burglaries committed in between 2010 and 2013 on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The man was arrested on a European court warrant at Larnaca airport following his return to the island after he was located in another European country.

He is accused of involvement in five cases of burglary and theft committed in the Limassol district between 2010 and 2013.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Limassol district court for the issuance of a remand order on Saturday morning.