On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and possible storms, mainly in the northern and western parts of the island.

In the afternoon, it will become increasingly cloudy as showers are expected to hit the island in the mountains, inland and in the north. Hail may fall in a storm.

Temperatures will rise to around 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow southwest to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

In the evening, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms mainly in the west and south.

The temperature will drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, around 18 degrees on the coast and to 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow northwest to northeast and on the north coast southeast, at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with intermittent local rain and isolated storms.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains and isolated storms expected to hit the island in the afternoon.