Africa’s newest financial institution had a September target: a board, a headquarters address in Abuja, and a mandate to coordinate monetary policy across the continent.

Coordinating policy, not yet issuing currency

African Union heads of state adopted the statutes for the African Monetary Institute in February 2026. The Association of African Central Banks spent the months afterward reviewing the details of bringing it online, with operationalization targeted for September. The institute’s job is to harmonize monetary and fiscal policy among African Union member states and narrow the gaps between their economies. It’s a precursor role, one the AU intends to run for several years before an actual central bank takes over the job of issuing currency.



Nigeria had provided the clearest sign that this institute was closer to functioning than any prior version of continental monetary architecture. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s deputy governor for economic policy, told a gathering on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank’s spring meetings that the country had moved past declarations of support into concrete steps. A dedicated office facility in Abuja had already been opened for African Union Commission inspection, ahead of a host country agreement expected to be signed on schedule.

Three institutions, two different founding dates

Farhat Bengdara chaired the Association of African Central Banks from 2008 to 2010 and led the founding committee of the African Investment Bank across the same two years. Not long into that stretch, the investment bank’s statute was adopted at the AU’s July 2009 summit and the bank was assigned a home in Libya. The monetary fund that was meant to sit alongside it followed five years later, adopted at the AU’s 2014 summit and assigned to Cameroon. The central bank never got that far. The institution meant to eventually issue a single currency has never had a statute adopted at all: the African Union’s own published account describes only a proposed headquarters in Nigeria and a draft strategy still awaiting formal submission to the Assembly.



Little has changed on the investment bank’s side since. Its protocol needs ratification by 15 AU member states to take effect, and as of the African Union’s own published count, only five countries had ratified it: Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Libya and Togo. The monetary fund trails further behind. The central bank remains a proposed headquarters and an unsubmitted draft strategy, not a ratified statute.

Office Space and Board Seats Mark the Difference

Heading into September, the institute had already cleared distance the older projects never covered. It had a board with named seats: Nigeria’s central bank governor holds a permanent seat on it, a status the African Union approved at the same February 2026 summit that adopted the institute’s statutes. It had a physical address that AU inspectors had already walked through. Abdullahi’s own account of the process treated that address as ordinary institution-building rather than aspiration: an institute that needed clarity on where it stood and what remained before its September deadline.



None of that groundwork exists yet for the investment bank Farhat Bengdara helped design. Its statute has sat on the books since 2009 without the ratifications needed to seat a board, appoint staff, or open an office anyone could inspect. Two institutions meant to build the same continental architecture have landed in very different places: one had a target date, a location and named participants well ahead of time. The other has a signature count that has barely moved in over ten years.

Currency ambitions still wait behind it

Money issuance isn’t part of what this institute does. Issuing money remains the job of the African Central Bank it’s meant to feed into. Of the three institutions named in the African Union’s constitutive act, the central bank has moved the least. Farhat Bengdara served on the African Union’s expert committee for establishing that bank and the single currency it would issue, work that ran alongside his chairmanship of the continental association of central bank governors. Asked recently how much progress the continent has made on that larger ambition, Bengdara said: “I don’t think there has been a lot of progress.”



Those mechanics haven’t shifted since he first described them. “It’s issued by a central bank, African Central Bank, and it’s like the European Union when they issued the euros,” Bengdara said. The institute is the nearest thing that vision has produced to an operating body, even though it stops well short of issuing anything.



September’s target puts a narrower mandate to a direct test: succeed where the broader institutions stalled, or drift the same way they did. How fast policy on paper turns into visible alignment among member economies, over the institute’s first year, is the number worth watching.

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