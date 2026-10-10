Police arrested seven people on Friday night for offences including illegal stay, drink driving and theft.
Officers stopped and checked 699 drivers and 213 passengers.
Traffic checks resulted in 330 charges for various violations, of which 85 concerned speeding.
Police investigated a further 12 traffic cases and impounded 12 vehicles.
Officers carried out 224 alcohol tests, resulting in 10 charges, and two preliminary drug tests for drivers came back negative.
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