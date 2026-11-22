Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Sunday expressed her condolences following the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl during a trip to Kakopetria, raising concerns over student-organised excursions that take place without adult supervision.

The teenager, from Limassol, was found unconscious by other students in a hotel room in Kakopetria at around 11pm on Saturday.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate her, but their efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.

Police cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, with investigators taking statements.

A post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Michaelidou expressed her grief over the incident, saying the loss of a child was beyond words and extending her condolences to the girl’s family.

Asked whether such excursions should be abolished, the minister clarified that they were not officially established, sanctioned nor approved by her ministry.

She explained that the trips were organised at the initiative of students themselves, usually without adult supervision, adding that the practice needed to be “reconsidered and reassessed.”

“Regardless of the findings of the investigation into the student’s death, I should point out that, as a ministry, we have repeatedly expressed our opposition to these trips because of the general risks involved,” Michaelidou said.

She added that police were responsible for conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of the teenager’s death.