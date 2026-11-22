The government will announce more than ten new support measures on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas holidays, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, following a further upgrade of Cyprus’ credit rating by Moody’s on Saturday.

Speaking in Mammari after a memorial service for Eoka fighter Savvas Rotsides, Christodoulides welcomed the upgrade, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in the government’s fiscal policies.

“It is a strong vote of confidence in our responsible fiscal policy, which is recognised by everyone,” he said.

The president said the country’s economic performance allowed the government to channel the benefits of growth into society and invest in key sectors, including healthcare, education, housing and social welfare.

He stressed that maintaining fiscal discipline was essential to the government’s ability to introduce additional support measures.

“It is this responsible fiscal policy that allows us to continuously announce measures,” he said.

Christodoulides said the measures to be unveiled on Wednesday would supplement existing government initiatives worth more than €1 billion.

He did not provide details of the new measures but said the announcements would be specific and would cover a double-digit number of initiatives.

The president linked the timing of the announcements to the approaching Christmas holidays, saying the government remained committed to using the country’s economic growth to support society.