Sightings of newborns suggest the island may be an important nursery for the threatened species

The sea around Cyprus is known for its diverse marine life. From turtles to seahorse and, occasionally, even seals. Far less known is that it is also home to more than 60 species of sharks and rays, among them being the blackchin guitarfish – one of the world’s most threatened rays.

Globally classified as critically endangered, the guitarfish faces an extremely high risk of extinction.

In Cyprus, the species is strictly protected, with prohibitions in place for its targeted fishing, retention and trade, while accidentally caught fish must be released promptly and with the utmost care.

Sharks, rays and skates

Look closely at the blackchin guitarfish and the resemblance to a shark is hard to miss. That’s no coincidence.

Sharks and rays are closely related to each other, with many scientists describing their relationship as cousin-like.

Both sharks and rays are elasmobranchs, meaning they have skeletons made from soft cartilage rather than bone.

According to experts from Sharktrust, a Britain-based marine conservation organisation, there are more than 1,100 known species of elasmobranchs in our oceans, including over 500 sharks, and more than 600 rays.

While a shark’s body is similar to that of other fish, most rays and skates have a flattened, wing-like body that assists them in gliding through the water and is believed to have evolved from sharks.

“Their bodies flattened out, their pectoral fins became enlarged and in many of them, the tail area was reduced,” BBC wildlife writes on its website.

In this context, it is also worth mentioning skates, which are often confused with rays, although there are small but significant differences between them.

While rays tend to have whiplike tails, skates have shorter, thicker tails and differ in the way they reproduce.

Skates lay eggs or mermaid’s purses. Rays, including the blackchin guitarfish, on the other hand, give birth to live young, with the embryos developing inside the mother, born as miniature versions of the adult animals.

Research from Tunisia has recorded an average of five to twelve pups per litter, although it has been shown that this figure varies between regions.

“We still know very little about their reproductive cycle in Cyprus,” says Christina Michail from the Marine and Environmental Research Lab (MER).

Even so, one thing is already clear. Newborn guitarfish have repeatedly turned up in Cyprus, Michail says, showing that local waters are an important nursery for the blackchin guitarfish.

The blackchin guitarfish in Cyprus

“The species used to occur in many places in the Mediterranean, including Spain and Italy,” Michail says.

Nowadays, it is found mainly in the Eastern Mediterranean, with sightings concentrated in Turkey, Israel and Cyprus.

“Cyprus clearly has an important role to play, but why the species persists here, while it has declined or disappeared from many other parts of the Mediterranean, is something we are still trying to understand,” she says.

“As scientists we realised only three four years ago that we have them in our waters, this was after discussing with fishermen who told us that they catch them as bycatch in shallow waters,” Michail explains.

Michail says that cooperation with local fishers, as well as divers and swimmers mark a big part of MER’s work.

“They are our eyes and ears in the water, sharing observations from many more places than we could cover as a research team alone,” Michail adds.

Together with scientific data and targeted research, the observations help the team to better understand the animals’ movements and ways to protect them.

MER does not yet have a reliable population estimate of the blackchin guitarfish for Cyprus but has introduced a tagging system to monitor their movement.

As part of the process, each fish is equipped with a unique ID, that provides further insight into their lives Cyprus’ waters.

33 blackchins chipped

Through the tagging and recapturing of records, the MER team aims to answer key questions including the fish’s speed of growth, their movements and how often they frequent the same coastal areas.

In cooperation with fishers, MER collects valuable information about the animals, such as their length and sex, as well as the date and location of their capture.

The tagging process is carried out by trained personnel authorised by the fisheries department using so-called “spaghetti tags”.

These are small, flexible tags that carry a unique code and/or an internal microchip.

Once the tagging process is completed, the fish are released back into the sea.

“We have tagged 33 individual blackchin guitarfish so far, working closely with local fishers since tagging began this summer,” Michail says.

Some of these fish were caught during recreational fishing, while others were caught as bycatch in fishing nets and tagged while we were on board commercial fishing boats.

“We are still at the beginning of the project, with the aim of tagging 200 individuals within a year,” she says.

What to do when you encounter a blackchin guitarfish?

Members of the public can help the researchers reach this goal.

“Reporting a sighting to us, whether the animal is tagged or not, with the location, date and, if possible, a photograph taken without disturbing it, is a simple but valuable contribution,” says Michail.

A new measurement can then reveal how much it has grown, while the location shows whether it was encountered in the same bay or elsewhere.

“As more records are collected, researchers can better understand which areas guitarfish use and help inform more targeted conservation measures,” she says.

Michail says that if a tag is visible, a photograph of its code is especially useful, provided this does not delay the animal’s release.

“There is still so much to learn, and everyone who shares an observation can help us better understand and protect these animals,” she says.