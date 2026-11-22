An ambulance dispatched to a hotel in Kakopetria following the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl on Saturday night arrived within four minutes of receiving the emergency call, state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Sunday.

Responding to public claims that the ambulance had been delayed, Okypy said a review of its ambulance service records showed that the emergency call was received at 11.11pm on Saturday.

An ambulance from the Evrychou ambulance station arrived at the hotel at 11.15pm, four minutes after the call was made.

The 17-year-old girl, from Limassol, had been found unconscious in a hotel room at around 11pm while on a student-organised trip to Kakopetria.

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Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, with a post-mortem examination expected to establish the cause.

Meanwhile, the Kakopetria community council and organisers of the village’s Christmas Village events expressed their condolences to the girl’s family and announced the cancellation of Sunday’s entertainment programme as a mark of respect.

In a joint statement, the organisers expressed their deep sorrow over the teenager’s death.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with her family and loved ones as we share in their grief,” they said.