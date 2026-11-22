President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that purchases of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north by Israeli nationals had fallen dramatically following the conviction of property developer Simon Aykut.

Christodoulides also defended the decision to transfer Aykut to Israel, saying Cyprus had acted in accordance with its international obligations.

Asked about Aykut’s release from prison, the president said his health condition meant he could have been eligible for release in Cyprus as early as August 2026.

He also stressed the significance of Israel recognising the offences for which Aykut had been convicted.

“It is very important that Israel recognised the reasons why Mr Aykut was punished, for the illegal acts he committed,” Christodoulides said.

He added that Aykut’s conviction had contributed to a sharp decline in property purchases by Israeli nationals in the north.

“Following his conviction by the Republic of Cyprus, we have seen a dramatic reduction in the illegal purchase of properties in the occupied areas by Israeli nationals,” he said.

Defending the transfer to Israel, Christodoulides said the Republic – as an internationally recognised state and member of the United Nations – was bound by international agreements and legal obligations.

“We are not a pseudo-state. We are an internationally recognised state,” he said, adding that Cyprus had responded to the request for Aykut’s transfer to Israel in accordance with those obligations.

The president also pointed out that legislation dealing with the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north had been in place for many years.

He said his government had been the first to bring such cases before the courts and pledged to continue pursuing prosecutions.

“I am pleased and proud that only our government dared to bring such cases before justice, and we will continue to do so,” Christodoulides said.

Aykut, the 75-year-old founder of the Afik Group was sentenced to five years in prison by the Nicosia criminal court on October 24, 2025, after pleading guilty to 40 charges relating to the development and sale of Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

He had originally faced 242 charges, including fraudulent real estate transactions, possession of stolen land, money laundering and conspiracy to commit a crime. The remaining charges were withdrawn following an agreement between the prosecution and defence.