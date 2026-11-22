Kittim website is creating a living archive of Cyprus’ villages and memories

There are 617 villages on the island of Cyprus, around 200 of them in the occupied north. Of those 400 or so in the Republic, “200 will be almost empty by 2036,” if you extrapolate from current population data, says Sotiris Makrygiannis.

In Greece, where 52-year-old Makrygiannis was born (he’s half-Cypriot on his mother’s side), the situation is even worse. Of the 13,500 communities – i.e. towns and villages – in that country, 13,100 are set to become ‘ghosts’ in the next 10 years.

It’s in that depressing context that Makrygiannis has launched kittim.org, a searchable database of every Cypriot village, including the occupied ones.

Go to any entry and you’ll find a host of information. Population data, festivals and feast days, etymology of the name, descriptions in old books by foreign travellers, things to see – churches, monasteries, the village fountain in Kampia, the “undulating foothills near the Skouriotissa Mine” in Agios Nikolaos Lefkas – names of local producers making wine, halloumi and so on.

The site is brand-new, having opened a fortnight ago. How large is the team behind this project?

“Me and approximately six or seven AI bots!” says Makrygiannis with a laugh. “If I were doing this traditionally – like 10 years ago, when I was still at Nokia – I would’ve needed a team of nine people.”

He spent 12 years at Nokia (two decades overall living in Finland), building operating systems and network infrastructure. More recently, having moved to Cyprus – where he once spent summers as a child – he faced “a very serious health issue, which took time to recover from.

“Now I’m fully fit, and trying to do good with AI.”

Makrygiannis’ main venture, AI partner and consultant AIA Labs, includes an initiative called ‘Project Philotimo’ (from the Greek word for, roughly, ‘decency’) whose purpose, sparked by his close brush with death, is to use AI and technology for good, without expecting a reward.

A living archive, not just a directory

Kittim is a not-for-profit website. No ads will be placed on the platform, nor will the data be sold – though of course “this ‘AI for good’ project needs fuel to run”, so he does plan to look for sponsors and apply for EU cultural grants.

The site is essentially a public service – because the point isn’t just to provide handy factoids and suggestions for tourists.

A street in Lefkara on the Kittim website

The more profound point is that “we should never forget our roots” – and Makrygiannis hopes to create a “complete record”, a cultural history, a repository of stories, photos, newspaper headlines, local recipes, oral traditions and personal memories for every village.

Cyprus, he claims, lives in a state of permanent amnesia, its history being a case of every new conqueror obliterating what came before.

All these waves of destruction have created an entrenched culture of neglect and indifference, the island being cavalier when it comes to its past (and apathetic about protecting the environment, though he doesn’t say so).

The most recent wave was perhaps urbanisation – and not only are villages emptying, they also tend to be viewed with contempt or condescension, an unsophisticated rural life superseded by ‘progress’. This is what Kittim hopes to fight, thwarting the amnesia and preserving a record of what came before.

That said, the site is still very new. Its most intriguing feature is perhaps a section called ‘Memories’, enhancing each entry with “open-licence pictures and… the stories of its people”.

At the moment, though, only 23 villages have pictures (mostly the bigger ones, like Lefkara, Pissouri or Prodromos), and almost none have stories – which of course need to be crowdsourced, i.e. solicited from readers.

The AI bots have been busy, picking up tidbits from all over the internet. A few days ago, for instance, First Lady Philippa Karsera posted on her Instagram about her late grandfather, a priest from the village of Doros. Her post became the subject of an article in Hello! Cyprus – and both post and article are now linked on Kittim, the first-ever story in its entry on Doros.

A view of Mylikouri near Kykkos monastery

The challenge of getting the history right

Makrygiannis has also done outreach, contacting community leaders and members of the diaspora (who tend to be the most nostalgic about village life). Still, the site won’t truly come alive till inhabitants – and former inhabitants – start sharing stories.

Therein lies a risk, of course – what he refers to euphemistically as “a dark age of Cyprus history”.

1974, the year of his birth, was another wave of conquest and destruction – and he’s very conscious of the erasure that comes in the wake of such change, the danger, for instance, that “someone might try to completely eradicate the Greek names of Turkish-occupied villages”.

On the one hand, his stance is that “the website does not take a political stand”. Thus, for instance, he won’t allow information relating to claims of massacres and atrocities in specific villages, “because some of them might be disputed. It’s a hot topic”.

Panayia Angeloktisti in Kiti

On the other hand, “a story is a story”. Yes, “we’ll apply some curation, but it will be liberal – only to the extent that we don’t spread hate, and we don’t insult each other”. Indeed, Kittim positively welcomes some information which some might deem political: “For example,” says Makrygiannis, “I would like to know the names of the last [Greek Cypriot] residents of the occupied villages”.

Kittim is sure to expand – which is sure to bring some challenges, especially fact-checking (not AI’s strong point). It may be that one pair of (human) eyes won’t be enough, as the site keeps growing – and in fact he’s already looking for a ‘co-founder’, to help with maintenance and fundraising.

Sugar mill at Kolossi taken from the castle

And what about the slow decline of villages? Will Kittim become a kind of mausoleum, telling stories of places that no longer exist?

Makrygiannis, who lives in a village (Emba) himself, is surprisingly optimistic – and points to the case of Trozena, the abandoned village that’s been taken over wholesale by an investor planning to rebuild it as a wellness centre.

The details of that case may be controversial – but those 200 villages in the Republic which may soon be empty are eminently liveable, once you provide some basic infrastructure like supermarkets and healthcare. They have power, water, roads, internet connection – and they’re very pretty, in the way only villages can be.

Instead of always selling coastline, he notes, why not buy and renovate these villages, sell them to people looking for a more serene lifestyle – and keep them going with new houses, new inhabitants, new stories?

“I think there is a billion-euro opportunity here for the real-estate developers of Cyprus.”