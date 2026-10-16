All 24 Indian seafarers are safe after two tankers came under attack in recent days in the Strait of Hormuz and Romania, India’s shipping minister said on Friday.

A crude oil tanker carrying 15 Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 16, while another chemical tanker in Romania’s Sulina Anchorage was hit by a drone on October 14, the minister said in a post on X.

“Thankfully, all 24 Indian nationals across both vessels are completely safe with no casualties or injuries,” Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s federal minister for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in the post.