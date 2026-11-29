Heavy hail and flooding hit the Famagusta district on Sunday, with the fire brigade being called to respond to some 17 incidents as the first effects of Storm Argos reached the island.

Residents recorded the heavy rain which has flooded roads in the surrounding area.

Fire crews were deployed from Famagusta, and the civil defence was notified and is expected to be sending in its own teams.

The volunteer group SupportCy attended with a vehicle and three water pumps, and the Blue Heart team sent a vehicle and a pump.

The met office said the unsettled weather would spread gradually across the island, with local rain and isolated storms in many areas.

Conditions are expected to worsen from tomorrow as Argos, moving southeast from the Peloponnese, begins to affect Cyprus.