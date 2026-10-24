The euro area recorded a trade deficit of €16.11 billion in goods with the rest of the world during August 2026, shifting significantly from the €1.70 billion deficit registered in August 2025, according to preliminary estimates published by Eurostat.

Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world reached €227.70 billion in August 2026, marking an increase of 9.90 per cent compared with the €207.20 billion recorded in August 2025.

Conversely, imports from the rest of the world stood at €243.80 billion, representing a rise of 16.70 per cent when compared against the €208.90 billion registered in August 2025.

The latest August figures demonstrate a sharp turnaround from July 2026, during which the euro area had achieved a trade surplus of €10.70 billion.

The wider trade deficit compared with the same month of the previous year was driven mainly by machinery and vehicles, where the trade balance worsened from a surplus of €7.20 billion to a deficit of €0.70 billion in August 2026.

Additionally, the energy deficit widened substantially, increasing from €21.30 billion in August 2025 to €26.70 billion in August 2026.

For the cumulative period from January to August 2026, the euro area recorded a trade deficit of €5.40 billion, contrasting sharply with the robust surplus of €90.90 billion achieved across the corresponding months of 2025.

During this eight-month stretch, euro area exports of goods rose to €1.99 trillion, representing a modest increase of 2.10 per cent compared with the previous year.

Imports across the same January to August period climbed to €2.00 trillion, reflecting a growth rate of 7.30 per cent relative to January to August 2025.

Meanwhile, intra-euro area trade increased to €1.86 trillion during the first eight months of 2026, representing a 5.40 per cent rise compared with the equivalent timeframe in 2025.

Turning to the wider European Union, the bloc posted a trade deficit of €25.20 billion in goods with the rest of the world in August 2026, compared with a deficit of €7.50 billion in August 2025.

Extra-European Union exports of goods totalled €202.90 billion in August 2026, advancing by 9.40 per cent from the €185.40 billion recorded in August 2025.

Imports originating from the rest of the world reached €228.00 billion, registering an increase of 18.20 per cent compared with the €192.90 billion observed in August 2025.

The August 2026 trade deficit marked a contraction from the surplus of €4.00 billion recorded across the European Union in July 2026.

Similar to the euro area trend, the year-on-year decrease in the European Union balance was propelled primarily by machinery and vehicles, where the surplus of €7.30 billion turned into a deficit of €2.50 billion in August 2026.

The European Union energy deficit also experienced an expansion, growing from €24.30 billion in August 2025 to €31.40 billion in August 2026.

Over the broader January to August 2026 timeframe, the European Union recorded a cumulative deficit of €46.10 billion, shifting downward from a surplus of €76.40 billion during the first eight months of 2025.

Extra-European Union exports of goods edged upward to €1.77 trillion during these eight months, achieving a 0.40 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

European Union imports over the same period rose to €1.81 trillion, representing a 7.70 per cent increase relative to January to August 2025.

Finally, intra-European Union trade expanded to €2.91 trillion between January and August 2026, marking a 6.50 per cent growth rate compared with the corresponding period in 2025.