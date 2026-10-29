The TechIsland TechPro Community will hold its fourth meetup on November 3, 2026 in Limassol, bringing together professionals working at the core of Cyprus’ technology sector for an evening of discussion, knowledge exchange and networking.

The community was created by TechIsland, the largest technology association on the island, as a dedicated platform for CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, technology architects, software developers, DevOps and platform engineers, data and AI specialists, cybersecurity professionals, UX experts and digital transformation leaders.

Its purpose is to give these professionals a space to meet peers outside their own organisations, exchange practical experience, discuss the challenges they are facing and build stronger connections across Cyprus’ technology ecosystem.

Following three meetups earlier this year, the community will come together with a programme combining a focused panel discussion with informal networking over drinks and bites.

At the centre of the evening will be the panel ‘Inside the Vault: Building Secure Systems for Digital Assets & Data’.

The discussion will take a practical look at how organisations protect what matters most, from customer data and production databases to API credentials, encryption keys, sensitive information and digital assets, while still enabling teams to move fast and keeping systems manageable in practice.

Joining the panel will be Anastasiia Sanina, Head of B2B Partnerships at The Vault, Denis Rybin, Director of Information Security at inDrive, Ingrid Camilleri, Chief Digital Officer at Cablenet, and Igor Bulatenko, Head of Information Security at Exness.

The conversation will be led by Andreas Neocleous, Chief Consulting Officer at PwC Cyprus, who will bring the speakers’ different perspectives together and guide the discussion around the practical decisions technology and security teams face.

The 4th TechIsland TechPro Community Meetup, powered by The Vault, will take place from 19.00 to 21.00.

Attendance is free of charge, including drinks and bites, but registration is required.

Those interested can register here.