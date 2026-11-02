In the 2026 Cyprus Cricket 40 Over Cup, presented by HurryCurry, Larnaca Kings booked their place in the semi-finals in emphatic fashion, recording a massive 192-run victory over Amdocs. Batting first, Larnaca Kings posted 250 in their allotted 40 overs, becoming only the second team this season to bat through their entire quota. Muhammad Ikram led the way with an impressive 85 at the top of the order, laying a strong foundation for Lovedeep Singh Bhullar, who provided the late impetus with a valuable 54. In response, Amdocs struggled against a dominant Larnaca bowling attack and were dismissed for just 58 in 21.3 overs.

The final group-stage fixture between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Kipro Tigers will determine the remaining semi-final place from the group. With three teams still mathematically in contention, Sri Lankan Lions will be targeting a convincing victory to overtake Larnaca Kings at the top of the group on net run rate.

Meanwhile, in the HurryCurry-sponsored Cyprus Cricket T10 Cup, Nicosia Tigers began the day with an important 17-run victory over Larnaca Kings. A 57-run opening partnership between Roman Mazumder and Noyon Deb laid the foundation for Nicosia Tigers’ total of 79. Chasing 80 for victory, Larnaca Kings suffered a disastrous start, slumping to 3/3 inside the first two overs as the Nicosia bowlers made an immediate impact. They eventually finished on 62/7, handing the Tigers a crucial win.

Larnaca Kings endured another disappointing outing in their next fixture against Cyprus Knight Riders. Chasing a modest target of 70, they could only manage 49/5. The result set up a decisive encounter between New Limassol Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers, with the outcome determining the two quarter-finalists from the group.

A victory for New Limassol Moufflons would secure qualification for both themselves and Cyprus Knight Riders, and the contest proved to be a thrilling encounter. Despite being reduced to 18/3, Nicosia Tigers recovered brilliantly to post a challenging 90/3 in their 10 overs, with Arjun Shahi contributing 41 and Muizz Ishaq adding 23.

New Limassol Moufflons responded aggressively, with Areeb Maqbool leading the charge with an excellent 37. They kept pace with the required run rate throughout the chase, but the pressure intensified in the closing stages. Needing just two runs from the final three balls, the Moufflons lost two wickets in consecutive deliveries, leaving them requiring two off the last ball. New batter Kashif held his nerve, smashing the final delivery for six to seal a dramatic victory.

The celebrations that followed saw Cyprus Knight Riders players rush onto the field alongside the jubilant Moufflons, as both teams secured their quarter-final spots at the expense of Nicosia Tigers. The Tigers will undoubtedly look back at several missed catching opportunities that proved costly in such a closely fought contest.

In Group D, Global 75 Cricketers’ fairy-tale campaign came to an abrupt end after back-to-back defeats against MSN Sport Club and Markhor. Against Markhor, Global 75 restricted their opponents to 81/5 but could only manage 47/4 in reply.

Their struggles continued against MSN Sport Club, where they faced a formidable total of 122/2. Mangala Gunasekara starred with 52, while Prasad Liyanage contributed an impressive 43. Global 75 Cricketers finished on 74/5, falling well short of the target.

MSN Sport Club advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners, with Markhor claiming the second qualification spot. Earlier in the day, MSN had also secured a closely contested three-run victory over Markhor, successfully defending a target of 80 as their opponents finished on 76/9.

The final fixture of the day confirmed Telugu11’s position at the top of their group. Larnaka Warriors were bowled out for just 55, before Telugu11 comfortably chased down the target in six overs, losing three wickets along the way. Sankar Mekala led the chase with an unbeaten 32.

All four quarter-final matches of the Cyprus Cricket T10 Cup are scheduled to take place on November 15 at Happy Valley, with the semi-finals and final set for November 22.