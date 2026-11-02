Construction workers’ unions SEK, PEO and DEOK have warned of industrial action over the labour ministry’s decision to renew employment permits for third-country nationals working for contractors and subcontractors accused of violating collective agreements and labour legislation.

In a joint statement, the unions expressed strong dissatisfaction with the practice, calling for permits to be denied to employers found to be breaching employment laws and collective agreements.

They also demanded a review of decisions to renew permits, including their possible cancellation, for companies facing official complaints over labour violations.

The unions called for the re-establishment of technical committees involving both trade unions and employers’ organisations to assess applications for third-country employment permits, alongside stronger inspections at construction sites.

“Employment permits for workers from third countries cannot be approved indiscriminately and without meaningful checks on whether contractors and subcontractors comply with collective agreements and labour legislation,” they said.

They stressed that the labour ministry must ensure employers meet their obligations towards workers and social insurance funds before approving or renewing permits.

The unions also raised concerns about violations of collective agreements on publicly funded construction projects, noting that contractors undertaking work for ministries, semi-governmental organisations and local authorities are contractually obliged to comply with applicable sectoral or prevailing collective agreements.

“It is unacceptable that on projects funded by the Cypriot people, companies violate collective agreements while the government rewards them by granting permits to employ workers from third countries,” the statement said.

They argued that the state cannot act as both employer and contracting authority while tolerating or facilitating practices that breach labour legislation.

The unions also questioned how labour inspectors could identify violations, file complaints and secure convictions while the state continued renewing employment permits for the same businesses without meaningful consequences.

According to the unions, such practices create unfair competition, undermine collective agreements and employment conditions, and expose third-country workers to exploitation.

“Compliance with labour legislation cannot be optional or selectively enforced,” they said.

“Those who violate labour legislation cannot be rewarded by being allowed to continue employing workers from third countries.”

The unions warned that they would take further action if their concerns were not addressed.