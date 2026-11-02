Columbia Beach Resort has added two prestigious international distinctions to its growing list of achievements, securing Global Winner titles in the “Best Luxury Beach Resort and Spa” and “Best Luxury Sustainable Resort” categories at the LUXE Global Awards 2026. The double recognition comes just days after the Resort was named Cyprus’s Leading Resort 2026 at the World Travel Awards, marking another significant milestone in its continued success on the international hospitality stage.

Established in 2021, the LUXE Global Awards recognise excellence across the luxury hospitality, dining and wellness sectors. The annual programme celebrates outstanding hotels, resorts, spas and restaurants worldwide, with winners selected through a voting process and awards presented at national, regional, continental and global levels.

The Best Luxury Beach Resort and Spa title celebrates the Resort’s distinctive approach to luxury hospitality, with its multi-award-winning Hébe Spa playing an integral role in the overall guest experience. Combining specialised treatments with personalised wellness services, the spa offers a tranquil environment dedicated to relaxation, rejuvenation and wellbeing.

The Best Luxury Sustainable Resort distinction highlights Columbia Beach Resort’s ongoing commitment to responsible hospitality. Through initiatives focused on the efficient use of natural resources, reducing its environmental footprint and protecting its surroundings, the Resort continues to incorporate sustainability into its daily operations.

“Receiving two global awards is a tremendous honour and another proud moment in what has already been an exceptional year for Columbia Beach Resort,” noted Barbara Fernandez, General Manager of Columbia Beach Resort. “These distinctions reflect our commitment to creating memorable guest experiences while operating responsibly and respecting the environment. Above all, they recognise the dedication and professionalism of our people, whose passion for hospitality makes every achievement possible.”

The latest honours add to the more than 100 national and international awards Columbia Beach Resort has received since opening in 2005, reinforcing its established reputation and further highlighting Cyprus’s appeal as a destination for world-class luxury hospitality.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally-respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.