Hadjimanolis seeks stronger shipping cooperation with Asia

Cyprus sought to strengthen its position in three major Asian shipping markets during a series of high-level meetings and industry events in Japan, China and South Korea between October 13-29, with Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis promoting the island’s shipping register and exploring new opportunities for international cooperation.

The visit included bilateral meetings with government officials, participation in international shipping conferences and discussions with shipowners, shipping companies and shipyards, with the aim of highlighting Cyprus as an international maritime centre and attracting further interest in its shipping registry.

In Japan, Hadjimanolis focused on expanding Cyprus’ presence in a market offering considerable potential for cooperation.

For the first time, the Shipping Deputy Ministry organised a dedicated event in Tokyo, attracting more than 120 representatives from Japan’s shipping and business communities.

She also participated in the fifth annual Capital Link Japan Maritime Forum, which examined strategic opportunities for cooperation between the international shipping industry, particularly Cyprus, and the Japanese market.

During her stay, Hadjimanolis held a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Kenta Aoshima, alongside a series of contacts with prominent representatives of the country’s shipping industry and shipbuilding sector.

In China, a key part of the visit was Hadjimanolis’ participation in the North Bund Forum in Shanghai, following a personal invitation from China’s Transport Minister Liu Wei.

Her presence at the forum’s opening speeches highlighted Cyprus’ contribution to international maritime discussions, particularly as preparations continue for an official visit to China by the President of the Republic.

On the sidelines of the event, she met Liu to discuss ways of further strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries.

While in Shanghai, Hadjimanolis also took part in a ministerial panel at the 10th annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum – Pudong – Shanghai, as well as the official opening of Pudong International Shipping Week.

Her programme also included meetings with members of China’s shipping and business communities, shipowners, shipping companies and shipyards, during which she presented Cyprus’ capabilities as an international maritime centre.

The China visit concluded with a ceremony at the Tsuneishi shipyard in Zhoushan, where Hadjimanolis attended the naming of the M/V KYPROS ISLAND, a newly built vessel belonging to Cyprus-based Safe Bulkers.

The vessel will sail under the Cyprus flag, marking an important development for the country’s shipping registry as it seeks to accommodate newer technologies and more environmentally advanced vessels.

The M/V KYPROS ISLAND is the first methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier to join the Cyprus shipping register, representing a significant step in its technological development and renewal.

Hadjimanolis was accompanied at the ceremony by Safe Bulkers chief executive officer Polys Hatzioannou and other company executives.

In South Korea, the deputy minister travelled to Busan following an invitation from the country’s Oceans and Fisheries Minister, Hwang Jongwoo, to participate in activities marking World Maritime Day.

She took part in a high-level ministerial discussion alongside counterparts from other countries and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

She also participated in the 20th edition of Korea Maritime Week 2026, where she delivered an address at the opening ceremony.

On the sidelines of the programme, Hadjimanolis met South Korea’s Vice-Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Nam Jaeheon.

The discussions reaffirmed South Korea’s willingness to further strengthen maritime cooperation with Cyprus, with the Korean side also requesting consideration of an update to the existing bilateral Maritime Agreement.

The proposed revision would seek to address contemporary and practical issues facing the shipping industry.

Hadjimanolis also held bilateral meetings with Norway’s Fisheries Minister Marianne Sivertsen Naess and India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Her discussions with the Indian minister focused on preparations for her forthcoming official visit to India and the organisation of the Cyprus-India Maritime Business Forum, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 23, 2026.

During her meetings in Japan and China, Hadjimanolis was accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassadors to the respective countries, Yiannis Michaelides and Koula Sophianou.