Noah Okafor scored 97 seconds after coming off the bench to give Leeds United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday but the visitors were aggrieved that their hosts had not been reduced to 10 men at Elland Road.

Jayden Bogle appeared fortunate to escape a red card after a VAR check on a bad tackle on Mathys Tel before halftime – Tel eventually having to be substituted because of the challenge.

Leeds gained the momentum after the break and carved out several good chances before Okafor drove home a low shot from the edge of the area in the 79th minute after a throw-in was knocked into his path.

That proved enough for Leeds to secure the points and move above Tottenham into eighth place with 14 points. Tottenham have 12 points.