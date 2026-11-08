The deputy ministry of migration on Sunday welcomed the second European Annual Report on Asylum and Migration issued on Friday which recognised the migratory pressures Cyprus is under.

The new assessment confirms that Cyprus, along with Greece, Italy and Spain, is under migratory pressure, due to the increased illegal flows of previous years. As a result, Cyprus will receive support from the Solidarity Pool again this year, in the context of the next annual cycle for 2027, the deputy ministry said.

According to the report, from July 2025 to June 2026, illegal entries to Cyprus decreased by 34 per cent compared to the previous twelve months.

The Commission mainly linked the decrease to fewer arrivals from Syria and continued cooperation with the Lebanese authorities.

The Commission has put forward a proposal for the 2027 Solidarity Pool, with the overall size and specific contributions to be determined by the EU. Access to support is linked to the consistent application of common liability rules.

Solidarity can take the form of relocations, financial contributions, provision of staff and other operational support.

Reducing number of asylum seekers

The deputy ministry said its priority is for the available tools to meet the real needs of the country and to contribute substantially to the decongestion of the system and infrastructure.

It said in 2026 Cyprus received approval for 1,200 relocations, which will contribute to a further reduction in the number of asylum seekers.

Cyprus, it added, records by far the most return decisions in proportion to its population and GDP. It is also among the five member states that made more than half of the returns to third countries in the EU.

These findings, the deputy ministry said, are in line with the firm direction of the Christodoulides government.

Strict control of arrivals, faster processing of applications, combating trafficking networks and implementation of return decisions are among its priorities, in addition to cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

The protection of those who are truly entitled to it must be combined with the return of those who do not have a legal right to stay, with respect for European and international law, it added.

The Commission also recorded progress among member states in the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum. In Cyprus, this includes the implementation of the new screening procedures at Pournara, the adaptation of the legislative and administrative framework, the upgrading of infrastructure and the strengthening of the coordination of relevant services.

The deputy ministry said it will continue to make use of European tools and cooperation with partners, with the aim of reducing pressure on public services and local communities, faster and more reliable procedures and effective implementation of return decisions.

“Our goal is to continue to reduce illegal arrivals, effective returns, provide protection only to those who are entitled to it and rationalise legal migration, so that it meets the real needs of the economy,” the deputy ministry said.