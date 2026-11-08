Greece and Cyprus are the countries that license research work for Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) that will link Crete and Cyprus via an electrical interconnection cable, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

“On Friday, the permit for the execution of research and cable laying works of the Crete-Cyprus electrical interconnector was issued, as well as the relevant navtex, important steps to promote the implementation of the project,” he said.

“Greece and Cyprus are the countries that license the research work for a project that has been designated as of European common interest and in which French companies participate. It is important to fully understand that interconnectivity projects, such as the GSI, are strategic investments that strengthen energy self-sufficiency and regional cooperation and stability, contributing to peace and security in the wider region,” he added.

The French vessel Abeille Marengo is expected to sail from Heraklion on Monday for six months of research in the area from Karpathos to Cyprus, while then the electrical interconnection project is planned to be extended to Israel.

A Cyprus Navtex is expected to enter into force on November 19, about two weeks after the Greek one, which highlights the coordination of the two sides in the implementation of the project.

The Greek notice, issued on Friday, allows the Abeille Marengo to work for five months, until March 6, 2027, along the whole route up to Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

France has sent a clear message of support for the initiatives.

It Defence Minister Catherine Votrin has said.

Aked earlier over the weekend about the research vessels, her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan replied that “everything is normal, everything is good”.