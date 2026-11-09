President Nikos Christodoulides is attending Monday’s meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin with “a very positive attitude for specific results”.

Arriving for the Economist meeting in Nicosia, Christodoulides said the only thing he would like to say prior to the trilateral meeting was that he was “happy because the issues we are discussing for a possible announcement – which of course we have accepted because we were the ones to proposed them – […] are included in the 19 proposals our side put forward”.

He added that a response from the Turkish Cypriot side is expected.

Holguin said in an interview with the Cyprus Mail that the first issue the leaders should address in an effort to break the deadlock was whether a post-solution Cyprus should have a rotating presidency.

Last week, presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos said talks aimed at bringing about a resumption of negotiations in earnest towards the solution of the Cyprus problem were at a “crucially critical point”.

He said the Greek Cypriot side believes that a list of proposals made by Christodoulides to Erhurman “provide a way out for all three issues which the UN secretary-general requested to be discussed”, with those matters being confidence-building measures, the methodology of the talks and the substance of the Cyprus problem itself.