Glamorous Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, festive events for all ages and special accommodation packages.

This festive season, Adams Beach Hotel in Ayia Napa invites guests to discover the magic of Christmas by the sea. From 27 November, the hotel transforms into a sparkling festive destination, setting the scene for an unforgettable season of celebration, elegance and cherished moments.

The iconic five-star hotel on Nissi Beach will remain open throughout the festive period, offering attractive accommodation packages, exceptional dining experiences and a rich programme of entertainment and activities for all ages. The celebrations will reach their peak with glamorous Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve events, promising unforgettable evenings filled with music, fine dining and festive sparkle.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations filled with glamour, music and festive cheer

The highlight of the season will be the hotel’s spectacular Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve celebrations, where exquisite cuisine, captivating music and a vibrant atmosphere come together to create truly memorable occasions.

The festivities continue on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with special celebratory lunches at Le Jardin, featuring a delightful selection of traditional favourites and inspired culinary creations.

Surrounded by elegant Christmas decorations, twinkling lights and the warmth of genuine hospitality, guests are invited to embrace the spirit of the season, celebrate with family and friends, and create lasting memories in a magical seaside setting.

The Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as the festive lunches, are open to everyone, including non-resident guests, inviting the wider public to share in the festive magic of Adams Beach Hotel.

Christmas Celebrations at Adams Beach Hotel

Christmas Eve Gala – 24 December

Step into the magic of Christmas Eve at Le Jardin, where enchanting festive décor, warm hospitality and the joyful spirit of the season create the perfect setting for a memorable celebration. Indulge in a lavish festive buffet, accompanied by live music, and enjoy a wonderful evening of culinary delights and cherished moments with family and friends.

€55 per adult / €27.50 per child

Christmas Day Lunch – 25 December

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Le Jardin, where the warmth of Christmas brings family and friends together around the festive table. Surrounded by elegant seasonal decorations and the sounds of live music, enjoy a sumptuous buffet featuring a wide selection of traditional favourites and inspired culinary creations. A delightful celebration of togetherness, festive flavours and the joy of sharing special moments with those who matter most.

€59 per adult / €29.50 per child aged 12 and under

Boxing Day Lunch – 26 December

The festive spirit continues on Boxing Day with a delightful lunch at Le Jardin. Gather your loved ones and enjoy a generous buffet showcasing much-loved specialities, traditional recipes and an irresistible selection of desserts. A relaxed and welcoming atmosphere provides the perfect opportunity to extend the Christmas celebrations and enjoy another memorable day together.

€59 per adult / €29.50 per child aged 12 and under

New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Welcome 2027 in Style

The countdown to 2027 begins at Adams Beach Hotel, where two spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an exceptional farewell to the year, combining glamour, exquisite dining, music and entertainment.

New Year’s Eve Gala – 31 December

At the Socrates Ballroom, the glamorous New Year’s Eve Gala promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, dancing and music. A live band and DJ will keep the celebrations in full swing, while a spectacular Gala Dinner Buffet featuring an array of culinary delights adds to the festive atmosphere. As midnight approaches, excitement builds and the countdown begins, setting the stage for a dazzling welcome to 2027.

€125 per adult / €62.50 per child aged 12 and under

New Year’s Eve Fine Dining Gala – 31 December

At Glasshouse Lounge Restaurant, New Year’s Eve takes on a distinctly cosmopolitan flair, offering an exclusive celebration where fine dining and understated luxury take centre stage. Dress to impress and indulge in an exceptional gastronomic experience in an elegant, atmospheric setting, enhanced by sparkling festive touches. As the final moments of the year unfold, music and anticipation set the mood for a memorable midnight countdown and a glamorous welcome to 2027.

Minimum charge: €150 per adult / €75 per child

New Year’s Day Breakfast – 1 January 2027

On New Year’s Day, raise a glass of champagne and toast to a new year filled with wonderful moments! At Le Jardin, 2027 begins with a lavish New Year’s breakfast featuring gourmet dishes, freshly baked treats and irresistible sweet temptations. In an atmosphere of festive elegance, share your first wishes and special moments of the new year with your loved ones.

For non-residents: €25 per adult / €12.50 per child aged 11 and under

New Year’s Day Lunch – 1 January 2027

The celebrations continue with a special New Year’s Day lunch at Le Jardin, inviting family and friends to gather around the festive table and savour the first day of the year together. A generous buffet featuring inspired culinary creations, favourite flavours and tempting desserts, complemented by warm hospitality and elegant surroundings, sets the scene for a delightful afternoon filled with joy, togetherness and the promise of wonderful moments ahead.

(€35 per adult / €17.50 per child aged 12 and under)

Festive Events for All Ages

Adding to the magic of the season, Adams Beach Hotel presents a delightful programme of festive events and activities for all ages, beginning on 27 November with the enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, marking the official start of the celebrations.

The festive spirit continues with a Charity Christmas Market and a special visit from Santa Claus (5 December), bringing joy and Christmas cheer to guests of all ages. An atmospheric Festive Jazz Night at Glasshouse (19 December) promises an evening of music and seasonal charm, while Christmas Movie Nights (19 December – 2 January) offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy favourite films in a festive setting.

For younger guests, a series of creative workshops adds an extra touch of Christmas magic, including Christmas Card Making (24 December), Festive Cookie Decorating (25 December) and Christmas Wreath Making (26 December), offering little ones the chance to express their creativity and make wonderful holiday memories.

Festive three-night packages for Christmas and New Year

Make this festive season truly special with a luxurious Christmas or New Year getaway at Adams Beach Hotel. Combining elegant accommodation, exceptional dining and glamorous celebrations, the hotel presents two exclusive three-night packages, inviting guests to embrace the magic of the season and create cherished memories by the sea.

Christmas Getaway – Three-Night Festive Package

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a memorable three-night stay, including breakfast, a glamorous Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Le Jardin and a festive Christmas Day Lunch Buffet. Surrounded by festive elegance and warm hospitality, enjoy a relaxing escape from the everyday routine and savour the joy of Christmas with your loved ones.

From €339 per person / €678 per double room

New Year Getaway – Three-Night Festive Package

Welcome 2027 in style with a glamorous three-night escape, combining luxurious accommodation with breakfast and spectacular New Year celebrations. The package includes the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at Socrates Ballroom, featuring live entertainment, and a festive New Year’s Day Champagne Breakfast. An irresistible invitation to dress up, celebrate new beginnings and welcome the New Year in true five-star style.

(From €350 per person / €700 per double room)

Adding an extra touch of indulgence to both packages are a warm welcome with hot chocolate or mulled wine, access to the heated indoor swimming pool, complimentary use of the sauna, steam room, saunarium and gym, as well as a 20% discount on spa treatments — ensuring a festive escape that combines celebration, relaxation and wellbeing.

Winter getaways at Adams Beach Hotel

Make November and December the perfect time for a relaxing escape to Adams Beach Hotel, where you can unwind by the beautiful shores of Nissi Beach and, from 27 November, immerse yourself in the hotel’s enchanting Christmas atmosphere. Rates for a double room with breakfast start from €165 in November, €130 for stays between 1–18 December and €180 for stays between 19 December 2026 and 3 January 2027.

This festive season, make Adams Beach Hotel in Ayia Napa your destination of choice, where seaside luxury meets the magic of Christmas, and every stay becomes an occasion to celebrate.

For information and reservations:

Tel.: +357 23 840 000 | [email protected] | www.adams.com.cy