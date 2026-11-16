The improvement and internationalisation of higher education in Cyprus is one of the education ministry’s priorities, minister Athena Michaelidou said on Monday.

“We support the requests of the rectors’ conference, which facilitate the government’s effort to upgrade quality in higher education and, more broadly, our goal of internationalisation,” Michaelidou said after a meeting at the presidential palace between rectors of the island’s universities and President Nikos Christodoulides.

She described the meeting as “very good” and said that Christodoulides had been thoroughly briefed on the situation at Cyprus’ public and private universities.

“We are moving forward in a coordinated manner to facilitate these efforts of our universities,” she said.

Vice-rector of the University of Cyprus (UCy) Constantinos Christofides said the meeting covered several issues concerning the universities, including state funding for those that belong to European university alliances.

Problems faced by international students were also discussed given Cypriot universities’ efforts to attract students from abroad, as were student work placements and state funding for them.

“These are interlinked issues, as they relate to internationalisation,” he said.

Teacher appointments

Asked about changes to the teacher appointment system, he said that there was no unified position on the matter.

Speaking on behalf of UCy, he said that the quality of teachers in state schools was of utmost importance and that appointments needed to be made on strict criteria.

“Young graduates must also be given the opportunity to join the teaching profession, so that we do not see a repeat of past situations where graduates had to wait many years for an appointment,” he said.

When asked whether he agreed with the education ministry’s position, Christofides said that he agreed “with the principle that talented and well-educated young people should be given the opportunity to join the teaching profession”.

Vice-rector of Frederick University George Demosthenous said the procedure for appointing new teaching staff needed to be resolved through dialogue. “All universities agree on the principle of merit-based recruitment through examination procedures,” he said.

He underlined, however, that there are practical issues concerning teachers who have served in public education for many years, and that these must be taken into account.

Demosthenous said he believed that the ministry is handling the matter appropriately, adding that dialogue would produce “a common ground and a common solution”.

A bill introducing a new teacher appointment system is expected to be submitted to parliament by late November or early December, with Michaelidou announcing that the government intended to move ahead with the proposed changes despite objections from teachers’ unions.

The bill follows the expiration of a list of graduates interested in a teaching post in schools who were called upon when their time came. It has been gradually phased out over the last few years and now means that all new teachers must pass a government exam before being appointed.