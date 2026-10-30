A bill introducing a new teacher appointment system is expected to be submitted to parliament by late November or early December, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Friday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) after presenting her ministry’s 2027 budget to the House finance committee, Michaelidou said the government intended to move ahead with the proposed changes despite objections from teachers’ unions.

Asked about the unions’ declaration that negotiations had reached a deadlock, their letter to President Nikos Christodoulides and the possibility of escalating industrial action, she described the unilateral declaration of deadlock as “somewhat problematic”.

“Nothing changes on this issue. We have already demonstrated our willingness to help, support and accommodate demands concerning an issue that was settled in 2015, 11 years ago,” she said.

She criticised the lengthy transition period introduced under the 2015 legislation, which provided for the abolition of the existing appointment list.

“The legislation in 2015 stipulated that the appointment list would be abolished, and a transitional period of almost 12 years was, criminally, allowed. During this period, many distortions emerged, which we have acknowledged,” she said.

Michaelidou said the government had agreed with unions that teachers who had worked during the transitional period should not be disadvantaged, but stressed that those who passed the appointment examinations must also be treated fairly.

“We agreed with the trade unions that people who worked during these years should not be treated unfairly, and that is what we are doing through our proposal. On the other hand, those who pass the examinations and will continue to sit them cannot be treated unfairly either,” she said.

She added that the ministry had listened to concerns and submitted an updated proposal, but one issue remained unresolved.

“The issue and demand for permanent appointments without examination is in conflict with the law. Therefore, we cannot dismiss or undermine the entire effort simply because not all the demands raised by the trade unions have been met,” she said.

The minister said the next steps would involve immediate public consultation, followed by approval from the cabinet and submission to parliament, where further discussions could take place.

Asked when the bill would reach parliament, she said it was expected by late November or early December.

“We want it passed as soon as possible, before March 2027, so that it can be implemented from the new school year,” Michaelidou said.