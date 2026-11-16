The House human rights committee on Monday approved a bill stipulating the participation of the gender equality commissioner in the national coordinating body for the prevention and combating of violence against women.

The agreed amendment provides for an expanded composition of the body with the participation of the commissioner, currently Josie Christodolou, who is set to become an unpaid member of it.

According to committee chairman and Akel MP Christos Christofides, the participation will have the same duration as the respective term of office as the institution.

A justice ministry spokesman confirmed minister Costas Fitiris’ agreement with the proposal, adding that the ministry was preparing a bill to revise a series of laws in the context of broader harmonisation with European legislation concerning the prevention and combating of gender-based and domestic violence.

“A large series of changes are being promoted for approximately 12 pieces of legislation,” the spokesperson said.

Christofides said that until the amendments of the bills are presented to parliament in the first half of 2027, it would be advisable to promote the proposed law, enabling the change to be implemented immediately.