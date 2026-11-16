Petrolina, a Platinum Sponsor of the Radisson Hotels Larnaka Marathon since its first edition, once again played an active role in this year’s event, which set a new participation record, attracting over 14,000 runners from 85 countries.

On November 15, 2026, the Petrolina Energy Team – the Company’s volunteer group made up of employees, service station owners and their families – took part in the programme’s 5km Corporate Race. Petrolina volunteers ran in support of the “Mora Thavmata” Association, contributing to its work in supporting premature newborns, their families and Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile, with the slogan “Refuel your energy”, Petrolina’s booth welcomed runners and visitors with fresh lemonade and commemorative gifts, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Dinos Lefkaritis, Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, congratulated the runners and organisers. “The Radisson Hotels Larnaka Marathon has become a major event on Cyprus’ sporting calendar, attracting runners and visitors from Cyprus and abroad each year,” he said. “We are proud to contribute to the success of an event that raises Larnaca’s international profile, promotes the values of sport and fosters a sense of community and solidarity.”

Sport is one of the fundamental pillars of Petrolina’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, promoting values such as integrity, teamwork, discipline and dedication, while encouraging active participation and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.