UN peacekeepers intervened in the buffer zone at Avlona on Monday after a Turkish settler was reported to be cultivating land some 200 metres from a UN post.

The incident prompted complaints from Avlona mukhtar Menelaos Savva, who accused the peacekeeping force of failing to stop the agricultural work despite being informed of the activity.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Savva said the settler had entered the buffer zone and begun cultivating a field without permission.

He also complained that Unficyp personnel “took more than an hour to reach the area after being called” and that the farmer continued working “despite being instructed to leave”.

However, speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Unficyp said peacekeepers had attended the area following a reported violation and engaged with both parties.

“After engaging with UN peacekeepers, both parties left the area without further incident,” the force said.

Savva said the incident was part of a “repeated series of complaints” involving Turkish settlers cultivating land in the area.

The foreign ministry and other state authorities have been informed of the incident and are monitoring developments.

Avlona is a village in Nicosia district situated close to the UN-controlled buffer zone, where access to and activity on land are subject to restrictions monitored by Unficyp.