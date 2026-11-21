A locked emergency exit prevented dozens of patrons at a Nicosia entertainment venue from using an external escape staircase when a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45am in Pallouriotissa, where a fire broke out at the entrance to the building, sending smoke into the entertainment venue on the first floor.

Around 50 people were inside at the time, while a 37-year-old man suffered serious burns attempting to extinguish the flames.

Kettis warned that the incident could have had tragic consequences had the fire spread to the first floor, where patrons were forced to seek refuge on balconies because the emergency exit was locked.

He said the fire service had previously instructed the establishment to install an external metal staircase connecting the first floor to the ground floor, and that the requirement had been met.

However, the emergency exit leading to the staircase had been secured with a padlock.

“It was locked with a padlock and they could not get out,” Kettis said.

He stressed that although the required safety infrastructure had been installed, the locked exit had rendered the staircase effectively “useless”.

The flames were contained on the ground floor, but smoke spread to the entertainment venue above.

“If a major fire had broken out and reached the first floor, where the entertainment venue was located, without an escape route for the patrons, we would obviously have faced other unforeseen consequences, potentially very tragic ones,” he said.

Kettis explained that the balconies had provided a temporary refuge for those inside, but warned that other buildings might not offer such an alternative.

“Every building is different. Here there were balconies, and people went out onto them, but there could have been no balconies and only the emergency exit,” he said.

He also revealed that inspections carried out by the fire service a year ago had identified numerous entertainment establishments failing to comply with fire safety requirements.

Businesses were given time to make the necessary improvements, but some establishments were still failing to comply “to this day”, he said.

Kettis stressed that operators of entertainment venues had a responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons and that fire safety measures must remain functional after installation.

The fire service, he said, took a strict approach to compliance, especially in premises where large numbers of people gathered.

“Even if you obtain a fire safety certificate from the fire service and adopt all the conditions imposed on you, the most important thing is to maintain those fire safety measures,” he said.

He stressed that emergency exits must remain accessible at all times, alongside clearly marked escape routes, fire extinguishers and the required fire suppression systems.

Turning to the investigation, Kettis confirmed that police were handling the case and had announced that the fire was an act of arson.

Firefighters discovered flammable material on the ground floor and collected evidence, which was handed over to police for further examination.

“It is clear that this was arson, at a time when there were people inside,” he said.