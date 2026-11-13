Christmas markets in Cyprus bring festive lights, food stalls, handmade gifts and family entertainment to towns and villages across the island. In 2026, the official Christmas Villages programme runs from November 21 to January 6, 2027, while cities including Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca are organising their own Christmas events.

For visitors looking for a traditional Christmas village in Cyprus, the mountain communities are particularly appealing. For those who prefer somewhere closer to home, city centres, seafronts and shopping areas offer plenty of festive options.

Last updated: November 10, 2026. This guide will be updated as municipalities and organisers confirm additional dates, opening hours and activities.

Christmas markets and villages in Cyprus at a glance

Nine locations have been officially selected for the 2026–27 Christmas Villages programme: Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Agios Fotios.

The official programme begins on November 21, with selected weekends and Fridays initially, followed by daily operation from December 21 until January 6. Individual opening hours and activity schedules vary by village.

Official Christmas Villages 2026–27

Christmas village District Dates Opening hours Entry Fikardou Nicosia Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Kakopetria Nicosia Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Kalopanayiotis Nicosia Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Agros Limassol Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Kyperounta Limassol Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Lofou Limassol Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Lefkara Larnaca Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Statos-Agios Fotios Paphos Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free Deryneia Famagusta Nov 21–Jan 6 Check programme Free

All dates begin in 2026 and end in 2027. The dates indicate the overall programme period, not daily opening throughout November and early December. Activities and workshops may require reservations.

City Christmas markets and events

Location Dates Highlights Parking and access Nicosia, Eleftheria Square and old town Municipal programme from Nov 29 Festive stalls, music, lights City-centre car parks Limassol Marina From Nov 21 Christmas on the Sea programme Marina and nearby paid parking Limassol Old Port and Molos To be confirmed Seasonal entertainment and decorations Old Port and seafront parking Larnaca, Finikoudes and city centre To be confirmed Festive events and decorations Municipal seafront car parks Paphos, Kennedy Square and harbour To be confirmed Municipal celebrations and lights Town-centre and harbour parking Ayia Napa To be confirmed Municipal Christmas festivities Public parking Paralimni and Protaras To be confirmed Seasonal family events Town-centre parking

The city entries cover festive programmes and possible market locations, rather than guaranteeing a continuous Christmas market at each venue. Check the latest municipal announcements before travelling.

Christmas markets in Nicosia

Nicosia is one of the easiest places to enjoy Christmas markets in Cyprus without travelling into the mountains. The capital’s festivities are concentrated around Eleftheria Square, the old town and surrounding shopping streets.

The city’s municipal Christmas programme is scheduled to begin on November 29 and continue into early January. Visitors can expect decorations, seasonal entertainment and opportunities to combine Christmas shopping with an evening in the old town.

Eleftheria Square provides a convenient starting point, with pedestrian streets leading towards Ledra Street and Onasagorou. Restaurants, cafés and shops make it easy to spend several hours in the area.

Families should look out for announcements about Santa visits, children’s workshops and live performances, as these are not necessarily held every day.

Parking is available in several city-centre car parks, although spaces can be difficult to find on busy December weekends. Arriving early or using a car park slightly outside the old town is often more convenient.

For more ideas on exploring the capital, see our guide to Nicosia.

Christmas markets in Limassol

Limassol offers a different Christmas experience, combining festive entertainment with the Old Port, marina and seafront. Its relatively mild coastal weather makes evening outings more comfortable than in the mountains.

Limassol Marina’s Christmas on the Sea programme begins on November 21, bringing seasonal celebrations to one of the city’s most popular waterfront destinations.

The Old Port and Molos are also worth watching for municipal activities, festive installations and special events. However, visitors should distinguish between general Christmas decorations and organised markets with stalls and published opening hours.

Limassol is particularly attractive for families who want to combine Christmas activities with a meal or walk along the seafront.

The marina and Old Port are within walking distance of one another, although parking becomes increasingly difficult during major events.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are another attraction, but the programme and locations should be checked separately from Christmas market schedules.

Read our Limassol city guide for more ideas.

Christmas markets in Larnaca

Christmas markets in Larnaca are particularly convenient for families and visitors staying along the coast. The city centre, Finikoudes promenade and surrounding squares provide a compact area for seasonal outings.

Larnaca’s Christmas activities typically combine decorated streets, shopping, music and family entertainment. The seafront is especially pleasant in December, when visitors can enjoy the festive atmosphere without the summer crowds.

However, not every Christmas event takes place on Finikoudes or Europe Square. Smaller markets may be organised at separate venues, including cultural spaces and privately operated locations.

Anyone searching for a Christmas market in Larnaca should therefore check the exact venue, dates and opening hours rather than assuming all events are part of one continuous market.

Families can combine a market visit with a walk along Finikoudes, a meal in the old town or an outing to the nearby Salt Lake, where flamingos may be present during winter.

Larnaca is also a good base for visiting Lefkara Christmas Village, approximately 40–50 minutes away by car, depending on traffic and the starting point.

For more about the city, see our Larnaca travel guide.

Christmas markets in Paphos

Paphos generally offers a smaller-scale Christmas atmosphere than Nicosia or Limassol, with festive activities centred on the town’s squares, shopping areas and waterfront.

Kennedy Square in the upper town and the harbour area are natural places to look for municipal Christmas celebrations, decorations and family events.

Individual markets may operate for only a weekend or a few days, so visitors should check announcements from Paphos municipality before making plans.

The town’s compact centre is suitable for an afternoon or evening outing, with cafés and restaurants nearby. Families may also find smaller community markets organised by schools, charities and local associations.

Those seeking a more traditional Christmas village experience can head inland to Statos-Agios Fotios, one of the nine official Christmas Villages for 2026–27.

Our Paphos guide has more suggestions for exploring the district.

Christmas villages in Troodos and the Cyprus countryside

For many residents, the Christmas villages are the highlight of the festive season. Stone houses, narrow streets, wooden stalls, local food and mountain scenery create a setting quite different from the larger city markets.

The official Christmas Villages programme has expanded the seasonal appeal of the countryside, encouraging visitors to discover traditional communities beyond the summer holiday resorts.

Lefkara Christmas Village

Lefkara is among the most attractive Christmas destinations in Cyprus, with its stone-built streets, traditional houses and longstanding reputation for lace and silverwork.

The village’s Christmas programme adds festive decorations, craft stalls and seasonal activities to an already picturesque setting.

It is particularly suitable for visitors who want to browse handmade gifts, explore local shops and enjoy a traditional village atmosphere without driving deep into the Troodos mountains.

Kakopetria Christmas Village

Kakopetria is one of the most atmospheric places to visit during winter, particularly around its traditional old quarter.

The village’s narrow lanes, stone houses and mountain surroundings provide a natural setting for Christmas decorations, seasonal food and family outings.

Visitors should allow time to explore the village beyond the Christmas stalls. Temperatures can be considerably lower than on the coast, particularly after sunset.

Kalopanayiotis Christmas Village

Kalopanayiotis, in the Marathasa valley, offers a quieter mountain setting with traditional architecture, steep streets and views across the valley.

Its Christmas programme provides an opportunity to combine festive activities with a visit to one of the island’s most distinctive villages.

The roads are winding and parking can be limited, especially during busy weekends. Comfortable shoes are advisable.

Agros Christmas Village

Agros is a good choice for visitors interested in traditional Cypriot products and food.

The village is known for its rose-based products, preserves, cured meats and local sweets, making it an appealing destination for edible Christmas gifts.

Its mountain location also makes it a popular winter excursion, although visitors should prepare for cold weather.

Kyperounta Christmas Village

Kyperounta is one of the highest villages in Cyprus, offering a particularly wintry atmosphere during December.

The village is known for its apples, wine and traditional produce. Christmas visitors can combine seasonal activities with a wider exploration of the Pitsilia region.

Because of its altitude, temperatures can fall sharply after dark. Snow is possible in the wider Troodos region during winter, but should never be assumed for a particular Christmas visit.

Lofou Christmas Village

Lofou is known for its traditional stone architecture, quiet lanes and carefully preserved village character.

Its Christmas programme makes it an attractive option for visitors from Limassol who want a countryside outing without travelling to the highest mountain communities.

The village is best explored on foot, and visitors should follow local parking arrangements rather than attempting to drive through narrow residential streets.

Fikardou Christmas Village

Fikardou is one of Cyprus’ best-preserved traditional villages, with a distinctive collection of historic stone buildings.

Its small scale makes it especially appealing for visitors seeking a more intimate Christmas experience away from the larger towns.

Access is mainly by car, and visitors should be prepared for limited parking and narrow roads.

Statos-Agios Fotios Christmas Village

Located in the Paphos mountains, Statos-Agios Fotios offers a rural Christmas experience surrounded by orchards, vineyards and traditional agricultural communities.

The area is known for its fruit, wine and locally produced foods, making it particularly interesting for visitors who enjoy discovering regional products.

It is a worthwhile alternative to the coastal Christmas events in Paphos.

Deryneia Christmas Village

Deryneia brings the official Christmas Villages programme to the Famagusta district, providing a convenient option for residents of Paralimni, Protaras and Ayia Napa.

Its programme combines the festive village concept with local products, entertainment and community activities.

Unlike the Troodos villages, Deryneia is easily reached from the eastern coastal resorts without a mountain drive.

For a wider introduction to the mountains, see our Troodos guide.

Christmas events in Cyprus for children

Christmas markets and villages are popular with families, but activities vary considerably between locations.

Many events include Santa appearances, craft workshops, music, storytelling or children’s performances. Some city programmes may also feature carousels, skating facilities or other temporary attractions.

Parents should check the programme before travelling, particularly if a child is expecting to meet Santa or take part in a specific activity.

The official Christmas Villages are particularly suitable for families interested in crafts, traditional food and outdoor activities. City events may be more convenient for younger children because of easier access to restaurants, toilets and other facilities.

Although entry to many Christmas events is free, food, rides and certain activities may involve additional charges.

Practical tips for visiting Christmas markets in Cyprus

Choose the right day. Weekday evenings are often more convenient for city-centre outings, while the official Christmas Villages initially operate mainly on selected weekends before switching to daily opening from December 21.

Dress for the location. Coastal Cyprus can remain relatively mild in December, but Troodos villages are considerably colder, particularly in the evening.

Check road conditions. Rain, fog and occasionally snow or ice can affect mountain roads. Check the weather forecast and police road announcements before setting off.

Arrive early for parking. Smaller villages have limited parking, and popular destinations can become crowded during weekends and public holidays.

Carry some cash. Cards are widely accepted in Cyprus, but smaller seasonal stalls may prefer cash. See our guide to money in Cyprus for advice on payments, ATMs and tipping.

Confirm the programme. Market dates, individual opening hours and entertainment schedules can change. Check the organiser’s latest announcement, especially if travelling from another district.

For more general winter travel advice, read our Cyprus in December guide.

Frequently asked questions

Does Cyprus have Christmas markets?

Yes. Cyprus has Christmas markets and festive events in its major towns, alongside an official programme of Christmas Villages in traditional communities. Visitors can find stalls selling local products, crafts and seasonal food, as well as concerts and family entertainment. The scale and opening dates vary considerably between locations.

Where is the best Christmas market in Cyprus?

For a traditional atmosphere, Lefkara and Kakopetria are particularly appealing because of their architecture and village settings. Nicosia is a convenient choice for city-centre shopping and entertainment, while Limassol offers waterfront festivities. The best choice depends on whether visitors prefer mountain scenery, shopping or activities for children.

When do the Christmas markets in Cyprus start?

The official Christmas Villages programme begins on November 21, 2026 and continues until January 6, 2027. Other markets and municipal celebrations generally take place from late November through December. Some operate for several weeks, while others are limited to individual weekends or specific dates.

Is there a Christmas village in Cyprus?

Yes. Nine official Christmas Villages are participating in the 2026–27 programme: Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Agios Fotios. Each offers its own combination of festive decorations, local products, workshops and activities. Opening hours and individual events should be checked before visiting.

Is Cyprus a good place to visit at Christmas?

Cyprus is a good Christmas destination for visitors who prefer mild coastal weather, traditional villages, seasonal food and a quieter holiday atmosphere. It is not a guaranteed snowy winter destination. The mountains offer a colder, more festive setting, while coastal towns provide restaurants, shopping and Christmas celebrations.

Does Cyprus celebrate Christmas on December 25?

Yes. Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25 in Cyprus, where the majority of the population follows the Greek Orthodox tradition. Christmas Day and Boxing Day are public holidays. Many businesses close or operate reduced hours, although restaurants and hotels may offer special Christmas meals and events.

Planning note: Dates and programmes are subject to change. Check the official Cyprus Christmas Villages programme and the relevant municipality’s announcements before travelling. For broader information about visiting the island, see the Cyprus travel guide.