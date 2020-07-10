July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning issued for Saturday 

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office on Friday issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday from 11am to 5pm, due to the high temperatures expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41C inland and 33C along the coast.

There may be a chance of scattered showers in the mountains.



