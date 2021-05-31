Cracked and broken ribs: essential precautions, at-home treatment and recovery time

This video is meant to expand your general knowledge about living a healthy life and is NOT a substitute for seeking medical advice. Please consult with your doctor before making changes in your health practices, diet and self-care

In this video, physical therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck discuss and demonstrate at-home treatments for cracked or broken ribs.

Bruised or broken ribs can be very painful, and are usually caused by a fall, a blow to the chest, or severe coughing. Given that they cannot be easily splinted or supported like other bones, they’re usually left to heal naturally. Often there’s no need for an X-ray.

Symptoms include:

strong pain in your chest area, particularly when you breathe in

swelling or tenderness around the affected ribs

sometimes bruising on the skin

feeling or hearing a crack if it’s a broken rib

Learn more about bruised, fractured or broken ribs here, and here.

View the original video here.

Good Living is the Cyprus Mail’s portal of curated content from across the internet, showcasing local and global ideas, cultural highlights, and scientific and technological developments to inspire a sustainable life.