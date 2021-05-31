May 31, 2021

Cyprus Mail
Fitness, health and wellness Good Living

Cracked and broken ribs: essential precautions, at-home treatment and recovery time

By CM Guest Columnist00

This video is meant to expand your general knowledge about living a healthy life and is NOT a substitute for seeking medical advice. Please consult with your doctor before making changes in your health practices, diet and self-care

In this video, physical therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck discuss and demonstrate at-home treatments for cracked or broken ribs.

Bruised or broken ribs can be very painful, and are usually caused by a fall, a blow to the chest, or severe coughing. Given that they cannot be easily splinted or supported like other bones,  they’re usually left to heal naturally. Often there’s no need for an X-ray.

Symptoms include:

  • strong pain in your chest area, particularly when you breathe in
  • swelling or tenderness around the affected ribs
  • sometimes bruising on the skin
  • feeling or hearing a crack if it’s a broken rib

Learn more about bruised, fractured or broken ribs here, and here.

View the original video here.

Good Living is the Cyprus Mail’s portal of curated content from across the internet, showcasing local and global ideas, cultural highlights, and scientific and technological developments to inspire a sustainable life.

Related posts

All about loofahs: tips on growing your own sponges

CM Guest Columnist

Classic Waldorf salad with grapes, celery and apple

CM Guest Columnist

How to turn sea water into fresh water without pollution

CM Guest Columnist

Why we shouldn’t rush our dogs when we take them on walks

CM Guest Columnist

Teen talk: why it’s a good idea to start a blog

CM Guest Columnist

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreate epic ‘Friends’ dance routine

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign