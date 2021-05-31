Lidl removing black plastic from all its private-label product packaging

Lidl Cyprus is introducing a new eco-friendly measure as part of the Schwarz group’s ‘REset Plastic’ international strategy: removing black plastic – which is difficult to recycle – from all of its private-label product packaging by the end of 2021.

The REset Plastic initiative features a holistic strategy comprising five fields of action:

REduce : Wherever possible and sustainable, we avoid the use of plastic

: Wherever possible and sustainable, we avoid the use of plastic R Ε design : We design products and packaging that are recyclable and foster closed-loop systems

: We design products and packaging that are recyclable and foster closed-loop systems R Ε cycle : We collect, sort, and recycle plastic, thus closing the loop for materials

: We collect, sort, and recycle plastic, thus closing the loop for materials R Ε move : We provide support in removing plastic from the environment.

: We provide support in removing plastic from the environment. Research: We invest in research and development of innovative solutions and provide information on recycling and resource conservation.

As a food retailer, we are aware of our responsibility. For this reason, Lidl has committed itself to a 20-per cent reduction of its plastic consumption by 2025, and to make 100 per cent of its own brand packaging maximum recyclable.

Since its first day of operation in 2010, Lidl Cyprus set high goals, well before the law even required it. The consumer purchased plastic bags at a price, with the ultimate goal to prevent their use, limit their reckless use and to protect the environment.

Lidl Cyprus was also the first to permanently withdraw the six-cent disposable plastic bag from its stores, saving 45 tonnes of plastic per year. On December 31, 2019, the company was additionally the first to withdraw disposable plastics, such as straws, glasses, plates, cutlery and cotton swabs, permanently, saving seven tonnes of plastic on an annual basis.

“In our strategy for plastics, we follow a clear approach, which is summarised by the triptych: Avoid – Reduce – Recycle,” said Ioannis Karanatsios, Lidl Cyprus Purchasing Department Member of the Board.

“By eliminating the plastic bag, disposable plastic items, and by removing black plastic from our packaging, we avoid the use of plastic, thus contributing to achieving the company’s goal to reduce plastic.

“We are working intensively on various projects and we will constantly inform our customers about any innovation and change,” he added.