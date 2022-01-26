January 27, 2022

Israel donates medical equipment

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas (right) with Israeli ambassador Oren Anolik

Israel on Thursday donated two innovative portable ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Cyprus, indicative of what Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas described as the strong ties between the two countries.

The equipment was handed over by the country’s ambassador in Nicosia Oren Anolik who praised the excellent cooperation with the health ministry. “When there is an opportunity to help one another, we must make the best of it,” he said.

Hadjipantelas said Cyprus and Israel had excellent relations in the health sector with many Cypriot patients being sent to Israel for specialised treatment and a number of doctors for training.

The two countries have also signed a cooperation agreement for transplants, giving citizens of the two countries access to more potential donors while since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Famagusta general hospital and Nicosia general hospital have been cooperating with Israel’s Sheba Hospital

 

