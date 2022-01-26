January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Second Cyprus Choreography Showcase coming soon

By Eleni Philippou0112
Arriving in a few weeks is the second edition of the Cyprus Choreography Showcase, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Rialto Theatre. Between March 12 and 13, eight performances will be part of the 2022 festival and the Choreographic Works Selection Committee has just finalised the participants.

Since its launch last year, the showcase aims to be an institution to present selected choreographic works that are created and presented in Cyprus within a period of two years. In particular, the showcase aims to offer opportunities to choreographers who create in Cyprus to present, in an organised context, their works to artistic directors and organisers of contemporary dance festivals abroad who will be specially invited for this purpose. At the same time, through the organisation of the event, the opportunity will be offered to re-present the most remarkable choreographic works and to show them to the local public.

Director Maria Kyriakou, artist and scriptwriter Mariza Partzili, choreographer and dancer teacher Natasa Georgiou, University of Nicosia professor Dara Milovanovic and dance teacher Froso Hadjigeorgiou were part of this year’s Selection Committee working towards preparing two fully-rounded and memorable days full of local dance creations.

Alexandra Waierstall’s performance titled A Line, a Gaze, a Horizon is among the selected pieces as is a choreography by Andromachi Demetriadou Lindahl. Anthi Kettirou’s She Loves Me… Not has also been selected along with Diamanto Hadjizacharias’ Aithrio. Also part of the upcoming showcase will be Tomosynthesis by Evi Panagiotou, Blurred by Evi Hadjivassiliou, Quiet Words by Milena Ugren Koulas and Excavatedanatomies by Panayiotis Tofi.

 

Cyprus Choreography Showcase

Second edition of the showcased presenting local choreography work. March 12-13. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Facebook page: @cypruschoreographyshowcase

