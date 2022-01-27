January 27, 2022

Coronavirus: Toddler denied treatment in Germany because parents are unvaccinated

The boy was supposed to be transported by air ambulance to Germany (File photo)

A three-year-old boy, who is hospitalised with serious heart disease in Makarios hospital in Nicosia, was denied treatment abroad because his parents are unvaccinated, it was reported on Thursday.

Following arrangements by the health ministry, the child was supposed to be transferred by air ambulance for an operation to a specialised hospital in Germany early in the morning.

However, the hospital abroad cancelled the procedure, insisting they cannot accept his parents unless they are vaccinated.

Reports said attempts were made to have the child accompanied by a third party who is vaccinated, but those failed since children must be accompanied by their guardians in such cases.

Efforts were also made to transport the child to Israel, but the hospital there also insisted the parents should be vaccinated.

 

