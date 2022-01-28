Coronavirus: 85% of patients at Famagusta reference hospital are unvaccinated

A total of 85 per cent of patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment at Famagusta General Hospital are unvaccinated, according to Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director at the Larnaca and Famagusta general hospitals.

She told CNΑ that currently there are 50 patients in Famagusta of which 11 are in the increased care unit and require closer monitoring. The average age of patients is 69 years old and the youngest 31, while the oldest patient is 93 years old. Both are not vaccinated.

In Larnaca General Hospital, there are 29 patients with Covid-19, of which four are in the ICU.

At the Eden Rehabilitation Centre, there are 98 people who tested positive, while 31 patients are being treated in the post-Covid ward. Those who tested positive ten days ago are expected to be released on Friday as well as patients of the post-Covid ward.

Regarding the situation in the reference hospital, Hadjiyianni said it is manageable, despite the fact that staff are tired but continue to work with great zeal.

She said we are going through a critical crossroads as far as Covid-19 is concerned because even if the positive cases have dropped and hospitalisations remain stable, “Covid is still among us. We do not know how it will develop, if there will be new mutations but vaccination seems to be the only weapon that the doctors and scientists have and they save people from death, not only in Cyprus but also in Europe”.

According to Hajiyianni, “vaccination reduces both morbidity and mortality. At the same time, there are new and improved treatments that make it easier for doctors to treat patients and potentially enable us to get out of the pandemic”. She also noted that vaccinating the public and faithfully observing the measures can protect everyone.

Cyprus, she said, is a privileged country because in addition to vaccination, it has many innovative treatments for the coronavirus and this should be duly exploited by scientists and doctors, always taking into consideration the benefit of our fellow human beings.

She also said that vaccinations in the free areas of Famagusta district “continue at the same pace, as around 400 people on a daily basis visit the vaccination centres to receive either the first, second or third doses of the vaccine. In addition, the vaccination of children aged 5-11 years continues intensively, with about 70-80 children vaccinated weekly.