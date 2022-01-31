January 31, 2022

Elias Neocleous strikes gold at 2022 Citywealth IFC awards

Honoured at the 2022 Citywealth IFC awards, which took place in London on January 26, Elias Neocleous and Co LLC retained its laurels as “Law Firm of the Year: Malta & Cyprus”.

The annual IFC Awards were established to highlight the excellence of professionals within the world’s major financial centres. Judging is undertaken by an international and independent panel of highly-respected practitioners from all private wealth sectors and from all relevant legal jurisdictions. Winners are those firms and individuals excelling in achievement, expertise, service and innovation.

To win the 2022 Gold Award, it was not sufficient for the law firm to match the performance that had secured victory in 2021; the mission was to exceed it, in every respect.

“This is excellent news; quality, innovation and client service are at the heart of everything we do as a firm,” said Managing Partner Elias Neocleous, commenting on the award. “I would like to thank the judges for acknowledging this.

“2021 was a momentous year for us on many fronts, including the launch of neolaw.ai, and it is good to start 2022 on a high note. I am sure that this will inspire us to strive to even greater efforts on behalf of our clients and, hopefully, a third gold award in 2023!”

For more information about the 2022 Citywealth IFC awards, please follow this link. You may also speak with Elias Neocleous, or your usual contact at Elias Neocleous and Co LLC.

